More than 30 Air Force and Navy service members gathered today on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to continue construction of the Halealoha Haleamau (House of Aloha, House of Eternity) burial vault’s protective barrier wall.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 21:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
Air Force, Navy Volunteers Construct Rock Wall to Preserve and Protect Hawaiian Burial Vault
