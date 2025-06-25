7ATC Changes Commanding General

Photo By Sgt. Kammen Taylor | From left to right, Brig. Gen. Terry R. Tillis, incoming commanding general of the 7th...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Kammen Taylor | From left to right, Brig. Gen. Terry R. Tillis, incoming commanding general of the 7th Army Training Command; Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa; and Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, outgoing 7th ATC commanding general, salute during the 7th ATC change of command ceremony on Tower Barracks Parade Field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 30, 2025. Brig. Gen. Terry R. Tillis assumed command of the Army’s largest overseas training command in the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany -- Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter relinquished command of the 7th Army Training Command (7th ATC) to Brig. Gen. Terry R. Tillis during a ceremony held June 30, 2025, on the Tower Barracks parade field in Grafenwoehr, Germany.



Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, presided over the ceremony.



“If you look at what Steven P. Carpenter has done during his time, it has been nothing short of remarkable,” said Donahue. “First and foremost, he has set this command up for the transformation into the future of how we - as an alliance - and we - as the U.S. Army - will fight.”



Carpenter assumed command of 7th ATC in June 2023, and his parting remarks reflected on the many training opportunities, partnerships, relationships, and communities fostered during his tenure.



“Today, the relationship between Bavaria and the U.S. Army is a foundation stone of all American-Transatlantic relationships,” said Carpenter. “It's the relationship we want with every state, every nation, not just in Europe - but globally.”



Donahue said Carpenter’s time in Bavaria was marked by overcoming challenges, including commanding during the war between Russian and Ukraine after the invasion, and training more than 300,000 U.S. and NATO Soldiers in 7th ATC-facilitated exercises and training events.



“I believe a remarkable future lies ahead of 7th ATC,” said Carpenter. “Europe is the only place in the world that armies can train for the type of large-scale ground conflict we are seeing today. Bavaria is at the heart of it.”



He added that a strong NATO is not just a European deterrent but it is a global deterrent, and that training conducted here at 7th ATC is relevant and exportable anywhere in the world.



“This is easily the hardest job I ever left, but if there was one person in the Army that I am thankful to hand the reins to–it is Terry R. Tillis,” said Carpenter. “Terry is the best warfighter I have ever known. He is a supreme trainer, sincere, and pours his heart into the communities and formations he serves.”



Fittingly, Carpenter concluded his remarks in German, telling the audience that he was grateful for his time in Bavaria.



“In the Army, we never say ‘goodbye,’” said Carpenter. “We just say, ‘see you later.’ So, see you later Bavaria.”



Carpenter signed off his remarks with, “dankeschoen,” which translates to “thank you very much.”



Tillis, a native of Sanford, Florida, received his commission as an armor officer upon graduation from the University of Central Florida. He most recently served as the Deputy Commanding General–Support, for the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas.



Tillis holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Central Florida, a Master of Arts from the University of Southern California, a Master of Military Studies from the Marine Corps Command and Staff College, and a Masters of Arts Degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College. He is a graduate of both the U.S. Army Airborne and Ranger Schools, the Armor Officer Basic Course, the Infantry Captains Career Course, the Combined Arms Services Staff School, the Marine Corps Command and Staff College, and the Naval War College.



“Our family is excited to join the team,” said Tillis. “We are blessed with this opportunity and look forward to serving alongside each of you.



“For the 7th ATC team, we are serving in very dynamic times. We have adversaries that seek to undermine U.S. and Allied advantages, that want to bring harm and destruction to our way of life and our freedoms,” said Tillis. “We remain charged to maximize every opportunity we get. We must build individual and collective readiness, accelerate modernization and our warfighting capabilities to deter our adversaries while assuring our partners and allies, as we evolve and remain part of the world’s premier fighting force within arguably, the most complex and contested theater in the world.”



The 7th ATC provides live, virtual and constructive training for U.S., allied and partner nations in support of USAREUR-AF. The command resources training readiness for all of USAREUR-AF’s assigned and allocated forces through the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Joint Multinational Simulation Center, Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Training Support Activity Europe, and the Combined Arms Training Center. 7th ATC is also the senior responsible officer for three garrisons: Bavaria, Ansbach and Stuttgart.