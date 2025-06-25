Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th ATC change of command [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    7th ATC change of command

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Kammen Taylor 

    7th Army Training Command

    Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, the outgoing commanding general of the 7th Army Training Command, reviews the formation on the field during the 7th ATC change of command ceremony on Tower Barracks Parade Field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 30, 2025. Brig. Gen. Terry R. Tillis assumed command of the Army’s largest overseas training command in the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 11:48
    Photo ID: 9139976
    VIRIN: 250630-A-OI040-1012
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th ATC change of command [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Kammen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7th ATC change of command
    7th ATC change of command
    7th ATC change of command
    7th ATC change of command
    7th ATC Change of Command
    7th ATC change of command
    7th ATC change of command
    7th ATC change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    7ATC Changes Commanding General

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download