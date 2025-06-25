Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, passes the 7th Army Training Command colors to Brig. Gen. Terry R. Tillis, incoming 7th ATC commander, while Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Fedorisin watches, during the 7th ATC change of command ceremony on Tower Barracks Parade Field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 30, 2025. Brig. Gen. Terry R. Tillis assumed command of the Army’s largest overseas training command in the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)