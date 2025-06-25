Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, the outgoing commanding general of the 7th Army Training Command; Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa; and Brig. Gen. Terry R. Tillis, incoming 7th ATC commander, participate in the 7th ATC change of command ceremony on Tower Barracks Parade Field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 30, 2025. Brig. Gen. Terry R. Tillis assumed command of the Army’s largest overseas training command in the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Spc, Thomas Dixson)