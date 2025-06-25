Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, the outgoing commanding general of the 7th Army Training Command, hugs Brig. Gen. Terry R. Tillis, incoming 7th ATC commander, during the 7th ATC change of command ceremony on Tower Barracks Parade Field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 30, 2025. Brig. Gen. Terry R. Tillis assumed command of the Army’s largest overseas training command in the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Spc, Thomas Dixon)