7th ATC change of command

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy's color guard march during the 7th Army Training Command's change of command ceremony on Tower Barracks Parade Field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 30, 2025. Brig. Gen. Terry R. Tillis assumed command of the Army’s largest overseas training command in the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Spc, Thomas Dixon)