Change of Command: New Leadership for USAG Okinawa

TORII STATION, Okinawa, Japan – U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa held a Change of Command ceremony to bid farewell to Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers and welcome Lt. Col. Elizabeth Johnson at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on June 18, 2025.



The ceremony marked the end of Bowers’ two-year assignment as garrison commander. She thanked the leadership, the garrison family and the local community for their support during her time here.



“Leadership is not a solitary endeavor; it requires the support, dedication and commitment of every single member of the team,” Bowers said. “To the Soldiers, civilians and family members who form the backbone of this installation, you are the heart and soul of this garrison.”



With new leadership in place, the garrison remains committed to supporting readiness and quality of life for the Okinawa military community.



Johnson said she is ready to serve the community, its Soldiers, civilians and families.



“It is a privilege to command and I am excited to be here,” Johnson said. “I look forward to continuing the strong service culture at USAG Okinawa, strengthening ties with our partners, and working with tenant units to advance their readiness.”

