Change of Command: New Leadership for USAG Okinawa

Carley Cysensky, wife of U.S. Army Lt. Col. Elizabeth Johnson, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa incoming commander, receives a bouquet of flowers during the Change of Command ceremony at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on June 18, 2025. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)