Change of Command: New Leadership for USAG Okinawa

From left, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Wesley Davis, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa command sergeant major; Lt. Col. Rachel R. Bowers, USAG Okinawa outgoing commander; U.S. Army Col. Marcus Hunter, U.S. Army Garrison Japan commander; and Lt. Col. Elizabeth Johnson, USAG Garrison Okinawa incoming commander, prepare to pass the garrison guidon during the Change of Command Ceremony at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on June 18, 2025. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)