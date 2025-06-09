From left, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Wesley Davis, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa command sergeant major; Lt. Col. Rachel R. Bowers, USAG Okinawa outgoing commander; U.S. Army Col. Marcus Hunter, U.S. Army Garrison Japan commander; and Lt. Col. Elizabeth Johnson, USAG Garrison Okinawa incoming commander, prepare to pass the garrison guidon during the Change of Command Ceremony at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on June 18, 2025. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2025 21:27
|Photo ID:
|9123917
|VIRIN:
|250618-A-VF108-6496
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Command: New Leadership for USAG Okinawa [Image 7 of 7], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Change of Command: New Leadership for USAG Okinawa
No keywords found.