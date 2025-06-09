Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Change of Command: New Leadership for USAG Okinawa [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Change of Command: New Leadership for USAG Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    From left, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Elizabeth Johnson, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa incoming commander, and Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers, USAG Okinawa outgoing commander, prepare to pass the garrison guidon during the Change of Command Ceremony at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on June 18, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 21:37
    Photo ID: 9123922
    VIRIN: 250620-A-QC559-2668
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command: New Leadership for USAG Okinawa [Image 4 of 4], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Change of Command: New Leadership for USAG Okinawa
    Change of Command: New Leadership for USAG Okinawa
    Change of Command: New Leadership for USAG Okinawa
    Change of Command: New Leadership for USAG Okinawa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Change of Command: New Leadership for USAG Okinawa

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download