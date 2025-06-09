Change of Command: New Leadership for USAG Okinawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Elizabeth Johnson, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa incoming commander, and Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers, USAG Okinawa outgoing commander, prepare to pass the garrison guidon during the Change of Command Ceremony at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on June 18, 2025.