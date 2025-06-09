Audience members attend the U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Change of Command ceremony at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, on June 18, 2025. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2025 21:27
|Photo ID:
|9123915
|VIRIN:
|250618-A-VF108-5668
|Resolution:
|7738x2113
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Command: New Leadership for USAG Okinawa [Image 7 of 7], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Change of Command: New Leadership for USAG Okinawa
No keywords found.