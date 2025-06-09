U.S. Army Lt. Col. Elizabeth Johnson, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa incoming commander, delivers remarks outlining her vision and goals during the Change of Command ceremony at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan on, June 18, 2025. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2025 21:27
|Photo ID:
|9123914
|VIRIN:
|250618-A-VF108-3086
|Resolution:
|3708x2636
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Command: New Leadership for USAG Okinawa [Image 7 of 7], by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Change of Command: New Leadership for USAG Okinawa
No keywords found.