Change of Command: New Leadership for USAG Okinawa

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Elizabeth Johnson, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa incoming commander, delivers remarks outlining her vision and goals during the Change of Command ceremony at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan on, June 18, 2025. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki)