90 MW Hosts National Police Week 2025

Photo By Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond | Airman Alex Brown, 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron defender, salutes the Flag of the United States of America during the 90th Missile Wing National Police Week Opening Ceremony's presentation of the colors at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, May 12, 2025. Held each May, National Police Week brings together Airmen, families, and community members at installations around the world to honor fallen law enforcement officers and recognize the service of those who continue to protect and defend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. - The 90th Missile Wing hosted National Police Week from May 12-16, 2025, bringing together Airmen, families, and community members to honor those who serve and protect.



Declared by former President John F. Kennedy, National Police Week has been held during the week of May 15 since 1962 to recognize police officers and the duties and responsibilities they take on as they serve the American people.



“It’s meant to recognize law enforcement - both civilian and military - and especially to honor the fallen,” said Tech. Sgt. Ariatna Barillas, 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron non-commissioned-officer-in-charge of logistics and cost center management. “In Security Forces, we refer to them as fallen defenders. It’s also a time to acknowledge the surviving families and bring everyone together to remember their sacrifices.”



The 90 MW marked the occasion with an opening ceremony on May 12 and a week full of events designed to promote awareness, build connection, and honor those who wear the badge.



"Our entire (Security Forces) Group participates,” said Tech. Sgt. Andrea Romero, 90th Security Forces Group cost center manager. “We host a variety of events open to the whole base - bowling and softball tournaments, a Defender’s Challenge, obstacle courses, and more. We also have formal opening and closing ceremonies to honor those we’ve lost and reflect on why (National) Police Week matters. The rest of the week is more about fun, connection, and showing people what we do."



While National Police Week's main intent is to honor those who serve, it also allows those outside the law enforcement community to better understand the commitment and demands of the career field.



“It all goes back to awareness,” said Barillas. “This year, for example, we opened the Defender’s Challenge to the whole community - even civilian law enforcement. We wanted people to get a real feel for what we do, even if it’s in a more fun or interactive way. These events give the public a chance to understand the hard work and dedication that goes into this job. Physical readiness is a huge part of Security Forces - things like a Humvee push take serious endurance. Letting the public see that helps them understand that our mission requires discipline and capability, and we’re training for it every day.”



Despite National Police Week officially concluding on May 17, the work of military and civilian law enforcement never stops - whether it’s patrolling the streets of Cheyenne or securing some of the world’s most powerful weapon systems.



“I hope people recognize the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement and defenders,” said Romero. “This job is incredibly important - it's not easy, and it's often thankless, especially in today’s world. I want people to come out, show support, and understand that we’re putting in the hours, right alongside our civilian counterparts, to keep our communities safe.”