90 MW Hosts National Police Week Opening Ceremony

90th Missile Wing personnel attend the Police Week Opening Ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, May 12, 2025. Held each May, National Police Week brings together Airmen, families, and community members at installations around the world to honor fallen law enforcement officers and recognize the service of those who continue to protect and defend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)