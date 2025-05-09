90 MW Hosts National Police Week Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

90th Security Forces Group defenders salute the Flag of the United States of America during the 90th Missile Wing National Police Week Opening Ceremony’s presentation of the colors at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, May 12, 2025. Held each May, National Police Week brings together Airmen, families, and community members at installations around the world to honor fallen law enforcement officers and recognize the service of those who continue to protect and defend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)