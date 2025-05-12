Partners in Protection: K-9s of National Police Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Dariel Gonzalez Ramos, 90th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Rex beck into a National Police Week MWD obedience competition by saluting the judges at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, May 15, 2025. Held each May, National Police Week brings together Airmen, families, and community members at installations around the world to honor fallen law enforcement officers and recognize the service of those who continue to protect and defend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)