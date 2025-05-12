Partners in Protection: K-9s of National Police Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Anthony Salvione, 90th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Dony participate in a MWD obedience competition during National Police Week at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, May 15, 2025. Held each May, National Police Week brings together Airmen, families, and community members at installations around the world to honor fallen law enforcement officers and recognize the service of those who continue to protect and defend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)