Task Force Iron supports Crystal Arrow, Swift Response in Baltic Exercises

Photo By Sgt. Rachel Hall | A U.S. Army M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzer with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Rachel Hall | A U.S. Army M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzer with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division supporting Task Force Iron, fires during Exercise Crystal Arrow at Camp Adazi, Latvia, May 19, 2025. The Paladin is a mobile artillery system designed for fire support in combat operations. Long-range artillery, aircraft, and armored tanks are V-Corps’ cornerstone warfighting capabilities that enable the Corps to remain lethal and agile along NATO’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rachel Hall) see less | View Image Page

VIDZEME, Latvia – Members of Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, the Latvian Armed Forces, and NATO allies conducted joint live-fire missions during Exercise Crystal Arrow, part of the larger DEFENDER 25 series in conjunction with Swift Response, May 5-31, 2025.



As a prelude to Swift Response and DEFENDER 25, Crystal Arrow had more than 3,000 NATO troops and 1,200 military and armored vehicles participate in training exercises, including live-fire events within the Vidzeme area of Latvia. The cohesive multinational exercise is focused primarily on sharing joint tactics and enhancing urban defense operations. These combined missions strengthened alliances between NATO allies, demonstrated capabilities against potential threats, and reinforced the bond between NATO and the United States in the Baltic region.



An advantage for the Baltic states conducting such exercises is the close cooperation between Latvia’s Mechanized Infantry Brigade and local communities. Crystal Arrow incorporated public roads, forests, and airspace, all used with minimal disruption and no lasting impact damage. These urban defense tactics help foster coordination with local communities and environments, if ever needed, to deter threats from adversaries. The exercise also improved understanding between soldiers and leadership to better understand how to employ close air support and indirect fire support against enemy targets.



"We are out here training as a multinational brigade, and this gives us the opportunity to work together and to help each other as a team," said Sgt. Elijah Aceret, a gunner with the Alpha Battery. “It is important for the U.S. and NATO allies to work together because the United States does not know the terrain out here like the Latvian Army and Multinational Brigade, as they know this land by heart. By working with them, we can work together to build a better and more cohesive multinational brigade.”



Currently deployed to Latvia, the 1-41st Field Artillery Regiment supports NATO alliances with M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzers. The M109A7 Paladin is a cannon artillery system designed for fire support in combat operations. After completing certifications earlier this year, the Paladin crews maneuvered across the range, coordinating with their counterparts to execute timed, precision fires during the live-fire event.



“The significance of Crystal Arrow is integrating U.S. field artillery doctrine with Latvian Forces. It is important for the U.S. and NATO allies to work together because we have a multitude of systems that do not talk and we have to find a way to work around to come up with different solutions to get the mission done,” said Staff Sgt. Justin Drew, a gunnery sergeant with Alpha Battery.





Exercises like these ensure crews maintain lethal proficiency on the battlefield while improving interoperability between NATO allies. This ultimately strengthens the bond and relationships that allies have to deter any threat that may arise. Members from the 1-41st Field Artillery Regiment, as a part of Task Force Iron, fall under the guidance and direction of V Corps. V Corps participates in more than 50 exercises, symposiums, and leader summits annually with allied and partner nations to build capability and capacity along NATO’s Eastern Flank. This ultimately strengthens readiness, lethality, and warfighting capability through collaborative forums and multinational training exercises that adapt to evolving operational challenges.



"We are participating in Crystal Arrow, and we are doing this because we are showing the Latvian Army support, to show that the U.S. is here and we are here to stay," said Sgt. Brandon Cross, a section chief with the Alpha Battery. “The significance of this exercise is to show our adversaries that NATO is involved, NATO is here, NATO is here to stay, and that we are strong.”



Through exercises like Crystal Arrow, U.S. and NATO forces demonstrate their commitment to collective defense and regional stability. These training events deter aggression by showcasing readiness, assure allies of the United States' unwavering support, and reinforce the strength of multinational partnerships. As threats evolve, so too does the alliance; united, prepared, and forward-postured to defend every inch of NATO territory.