    B-Roll; Task Force Iron supports Crystal Arrow, Swift Response in Baltic Exercises

    LATVIA

    05.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio, Sgt. Rachel Hall and Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, participate in Crystal Arrow 2025 exercise at Camp Adazi, Latvia, May 19, 2025. The exercise focuses on brigade-level operations, training full-scale defense operations in conventional warfare, aiming to replicate real-life scenarios as closely as possible. The U.S. remains committed to the NATO alliance and our Latvian allies. Task Force Iron's mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality, while strengthening partnerships with our NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 14:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963318
    VIRIN: 250519-Z-FK430-2001
    Filename: DOD_111008454
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: LV

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll; Task Force Iron supports Crystal Arrow, Swift Response in Baltic Exercises, by SSG Rose Di Trolio, SGT Rachel Hall and SSG Joseph Novak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VCORPS
    Swift Response
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    TFIron
    Crystal Arrow 25

