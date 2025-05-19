B-Roll; Task Force Iron supports Crystal Arrow, Swift Response in Baltic Exercises

Members of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, participate in Crystal Arrow 2025 exercise at Camp Adazi, Latvia, May 19, 2025. The exercise focuses on brigade-level operations, training full-scale defense operations in conventional warfare, aiming to replicate real-life scenarios as closely as possible. The U.S. remains committed to the NATO alliance and our Latvian allies. Task Force Iron's mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent to increase lethality, while strengthening partnerships with our NATO allies and regional security partners. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)
