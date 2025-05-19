Video Product; Task Force Iron supports Crystal Arrow, Swift Response in Baltic Exercises

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Naumie Shane, an ammo team chief with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, supporting Task Force Iron, speaks about the M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzer and why she serves during exercise Crystal Arrow, Camp Adazi, Latvia, May 19, 2025. Task Force Iron provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)



["On the Way" by Ian Post is licensed under Artlist Original Library.]