U.S. Army Spc. Naumie Shane, an ammo team chief with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, supporting Task Force Iron, speaks about the M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzer and why she serves during exercise Crystal Arrow, Camp Adazi, Latvia, May 19, 2025. Task Force Iron provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)
["On the Way" by Ian Post is licensed under Artlist Original Library.]
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 05:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963613
|VIRIN:
|250522-Z-FK430-2004
|Filename:
|DOD_111013755
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|LV
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Video Product; Task Force Iron supports Crystal Arrow, Swift Response in Baltic Exercises, by SSG Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Task Force Iron supports Crystal Arrow, Swift Response in Baltic Exercises
