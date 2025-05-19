Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Iron supports Crystal Arrow, Swift Response in Baltic Exercises

    LATVIA

    05.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Naumie Shane, an ammo team chief with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, supporting Task Force Iron, speaks about the M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzer and why she serves during exercise Crystal Arrow, Camp Adazi, Latvia, May 19, 2025. Task Force Iron provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    ["On the Way" by Ian Post is licensed under Artlist Original Library.]

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 05:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963613
    VIRIN: 250522-Z-FK430-2004
    Filename: DOD_111013755
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: LV

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Video Product; Task Force Iron supports Crystal Arrow, Swift Response in Baltic Exercises, by SSG Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Task Force Iron supports Crystal Arrow, Swift Response in Baltic Exercises

    VCorps
    Swift Response
    Paladin Live Fire
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    TFIron

