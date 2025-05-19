Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reel; Task Force Iron supports Crystal Arrow, Swift Response in Baltic Exercises

    LATVIA

    05.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Field Artillery crew assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, supporting Task Force Iron, conducts training maneuvers during Exercise Crystal Arrow, Camp Adazi, Latvia, May 19, 2025. The exercise focuses on brigade-level operations, training full-scale defense operations in conventional urban warfare, aiming to replicate real-life scenarios as closely as possible. The U.S. remains committed to the NATO alliance and our Latvian allies. Latvia is clearly invested in their defense and our cooperation strengthens deterrence and security along NATO's eastern flank. (U.S. Army video reel by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    ["Move That" by Feinsmecker is licensed under Artlist Original Library.]

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 05:56
    Location: LV

    This work, Reel; Task Force Iron supports Crystal Arrow, Swift Response in Baltic Exercises, by SSG Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Task Force Iron supports Crystal Arrow, Swift Response in Baltic Exercises

    TAGS

    Swift Response
    WEARENATO
    VCorp
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    TFIron
    Crystal Arrow 25

