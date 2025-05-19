Reel; Task Force Iron supports Crystal Arrow, Swift Response in Baltic Exercises

U.S. Army Field Artillery crew assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, supporting Task Force Iron, conducts training maneuvers during Exercise Crystal Arrow, Camp Adazi, Latvia, May 19, 2025. The exercise focuses on brigade-level operations, training full-scale defense operations in conventional urban warfare, aiming to replicate real-life scenarios as closely as possible. The U.S. remains committed to the NATO alliance and our Latvian allies. Latvia is clearly invested in their defense and our cooperation strengthens deterrence and security along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video reel by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)
["Move That" by Feinsmecker is licensed under Artlist Original Library.]
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 05:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963614
|VIRIN:
|250522-Z-FK430-2005
|Filename:
|DOD_111013760
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|LV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Task Force Iron supports Crystal Arrow, Swift Response in Baltic Exercises
