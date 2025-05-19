U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Justin Drew, a gunnery sergeant of Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, supporting Task Force Iron, speaks about the M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzer during exercise Crystal Arrow at Camp Adazi, Latvia, May 19, 2025. U.S. Army artillery crews prepare and train with the M109A7 Paladin. The Paladin is a cannon artillery system designed for fire support in combat operations. The self-propelled howitzers maneuvered across the range, coordinating with their counterparts to execute timed fires with precision. Task Force Iron provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)
["Light it Up- Instrumental Version" by Captain Joz is licensed under Artlist Original Library.]
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 05:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963610
|VIRIN:
|250522-Z-FK430-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111013745
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|LV
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Video Product; Task Force Iron supports Crystal Arrow, Swift Response in Baltic Exercises, by SSG Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Task Force Iron supports Crystal Arrow, Swift Response in Baltic Exercises
No keywords found.