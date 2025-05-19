Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Video Product; Task Force Iron supports Crystal Arrow, Swift Response in Baltic Exercises

    LATVIA

    05.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Justin Drew, a gunnery sergeant of Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, supporting Task Force Iron, speaks about the M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzer during exercise Crystal Arrow at Camp Adazi, Latvia, May 19, 2025. U.S. Army artillery crews prepare and train with the M109A7 Paladin. The Paladin is a cannon artillery system designed for fire support in combat operations. The self-propelled howitzers maneuvered across the range, coordinating with their counterparts to execute timed fires with precision. Task Force Iron provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    ["Light it Up- Instrumental Version" by Captain Joz is licensed under Artlist Original Library.]

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 05:58
    Location: LV

    This work, Video Product; Task Force Iron supports Crystal Arrow, Swift Response in Baltic Exercises, by SSG Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Task Force Iron supports Crystal Arrow, Swift Response in Baltic Exercises

