“The Shot Heard Around the World” Recalling the Battle at Lexington and Concord

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii. – The State of Hawaii held an opening ceremony for the Hawaii 250th Commemoration, on the 250th Anniversary of the first battle of the Revolutionary War at Lexington and Concord; the event was held at the Historic Palm Circle, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on Apr. 19, 2025.



The commemoration recalled “the shot heard round the world” and launched a year-long remembrance of the events leading to American Independence.



The Hawaii Semiquincentennial Commission, officially known as the Hawaii 250th Commission, which is subordinate to the National 250th Commission, was established by Executive Order 2023-4, signed by Governor Josh Green on Dec. 15, 2023. The order was intended for national, regional, state, and local organizations to support the tribute.



Participating organizations that stood in attendance to observe and support were the Army, Army Reserve, and Army National Guard units in Hawaii, Veterans Affairs, Hawaii State DoD Office of Veteran Services, Hawaii 250th Commission, and Hawaii State Legislature, American Legion, Vietnam Veterans of America, Red Cross, and Genealogical Societies.



Participating dignitaries were the Chairman of the Military Committee, the Hawaii 250th Commission President, and the Hawaii Society Sons of the American Revolution, who stood as supporting members.



Dr. Arthur N. Tulak, Commissioner, Hawaii 250th Commission, appointed by Governor Josh Green, stated, “The historical fight demonstrated that the Colonists were willing to fight for freedoms even when outnumbered. That battle began a war that would not end until the Battle of Yorktown October 19, 1781, resulting in de facto independence from the Crown that had been declared on July 4th, 1776, over a year after the opening battle of the war. The freedoms we enjoy today, articulated in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, were achieved by military force”.



Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell, Deputy Commanding General for U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) also stood in attendance and gave remarks to those in the crowd, “Today we commemorate what the poet Ralph Waldo Emerson called ‘The Shot Heard Round the World” in his 1837 poem “Concord Hymn.” These shots heard around the world were fired by the Massachusetts Militia against a large contingent of the British Army, the world’s pre-eminent professional military of a growing empire. The American intelligence believed that British Army units were ordered to march on to Concord to seize arms and munitions the militia had stockpiled there. The lead elements of an 800-man British force, drawn from several regiments, marched under the leadership of British Lieutenant Colonel Francis Smith to Lexington”.



“I encourage all of you to support the Hawaii 250th Commission to plan and carry out commemoration events both large and small. Each of your organizations can plan events that can be made part of the official commemoration, making your organization a commemoration partner with the State 250th Commission. It has been a pleasure to be here with you today, to celebrate our forefathers in the Militia who fought valiantly against great odds in an 8 year war, where fortunes were lost, victories were few, but ultimately complete victory was achieved, and lead to the creation of the World’s most successful democracy.” Expressed Vowell.

