The State of Hawaii and USARPAC Commemorates the history of the Battle of Lexington And Concord

Members of the Waipahu High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) marched in preparation for the presentation of the colors during the America 250 Semiquincentennial Commemoration Opening Ceremony at Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawai‘i, on April 19, 2025. The America 250 Commission was established by Executive Order 2023-4, signed by Governor Josh Green on December 15, 2023, to plan and carry out commemorative events across the State during the Commemoration Period. The Commission includes representatives from various state government departments and local mayors.