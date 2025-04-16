Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “The Shot Heard Around the World” [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    “The Shot Heard Around the World”

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shanae Garrett 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Dr. Arthur N. Tulak, Commissioner, Hawaii 250th Commission, appointed by Governor Josh Green, expressed the importance of the opening ceremony for the Hawaii 250th Commemoration, on the 250th Anniversary of the first battle of the Revolutionary War at Lexington and Concord; the event was held at the Historic Palm Circle, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on Apr. 19, 2025

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.19.2025 18:48
    Photo ID: 8983125
    VIRIN: 250419-A-TS350-1015
    Resolution: 5980x3988
    Size: 10.12 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “The Shot Heard Around the World” [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Shanae Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    “The Shot Heard Around the World”
    “The Shot Heard Around the World”
    “The Shot Heard Around the World”

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    “The Shot Heard Around the World” Recalling the Battle at Lexington and Concord

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #America250 #USARPAC #250Commemoration #Battle #Lexington #Concord

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download