“The Shot Heard Around the World”

Dr. Arthur N. Tulak, Commissioner, Hawaii 250th Commission, appointed by Governor Josh Green, expressed the importance of the opening ceremony for the Hawaii 250th Commemoration, on the 250th Anniversary of the first battle of the Revolutionary War at Lexington and Concord; the event was held at the Historic Palm Circle, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on Apr. 19, 2025