    “The Shot Heard Around the World” [Image 3 of 3]

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shanae Garrett 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Col. Khallid M. Shabazz, Command Chaplain for U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) says a prayer at the Hawaii State opening ceremony for the Hawaii 250th Commemoration at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on Apr. 19, 2025.

    #America250 #USARPAC #250Commemoration #Battle #Lexington #Concord

