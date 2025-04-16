Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell, Deputy Commanding General for U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) key speaker at the Hawaii State opening ceremony for the Hawaii 250th Commemoration, on the 250th Anniversary of the first battle of the Revolutionary War at Lexington and Concord; the event was held at the Historic Palm Circle, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on Apr. 19, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2025 18:47
|Photo ID:
|8983126
|VIRIN:
|250419-A-TS350-1020
|Resolution:
|5136x3426
|Size:
|7.33 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “The Shot Heard Around the World” [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Shanae Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“The Shot Heard Around the World” Recalling the Battle at Lexington and Concord
No keywords found.