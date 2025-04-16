“The Shot Heard Around the World”

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell, Deputy Commanding General for U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) key speaker at the Hawaii State opening ceremony for the Hawaii 250th Commemoration, on the 250th Anniversary of the first battle of the Revolutionary War at Lexington and Concord; the event was held at the Historic Palm Circle, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on Apr. 19, 2025.