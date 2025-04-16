Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “The Shot Heard Around the World” [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    “The Shot Heard Around the World”

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shanae Garrett 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Gen. Joel B. Vowell, Deputy Commanding General for U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) key speaker at the Hawaii State opening ceremony for the Hawaii 250th Commemoration, on the 250th Anniversary of the first battle of the Revolutionary War at Lexington and Concord; the event was held at the Historic Palm Circle, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on Apr. 19, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.19.2025 18:47
    Photo ID: 8983126
    VIRIN: 250419-A-TS350-1020
    Resolution: 5136x3426
    Size: 7.33 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “The Shot Heard Around the World” [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Shanae Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    “The Shot Heard Around the World”
    “The Shot Heard Around the World”
    “The Shot Heard Around the World”

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    “The Shot Heard Around the World” Recalling the Battle at Lexington and Concord

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #America250 #USARPAC #250Commemoration #Battle #Lexington #Concord

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download