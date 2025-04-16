The State of Hawaii and USARPAC Commemorates the history of the Battle of Lexington And Concord

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 25th Infantry Division performed live music during the America 250 Semiquincentennial Commemoration Opening Ceremony at Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on April 19, 2025. The America 250 Commission was established by Executive Order 2023-4, signed by Governor Josh Green on December 15, 2023, to plan and coordinate commemorative events throughout the State during the Commemoration Period. The Commission includes representatives from various state government departments as well as local mayors.