The 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron continues flying missions from Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., perform a dual takeoff from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 29, 2025, in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1. The U.S. Department of Defense remains fully committed to defense and deterrence of any actors that would undermine or threaten the shared interests of the U.S., its allies, or its partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)