The 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron continues flying missions from Andersen Air Force Base during BTF 25-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., perform a dual takeoff from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 29, 2025, in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1. The U.S. Department of Defense remains fully committed to defense and deterrence of any actors that would undermine or threaten the shared interests of the U.S., its allies, or its partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 19:26
    Photo ID: 8852022
    VIRIN: 250129-F-OL684-2186
    Resolution: 4945x2782
    Size: 526.73 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 25-1
    dual takeoff

