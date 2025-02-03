Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber squadron uses “birdbath” to keep B-1B Lancers mission ready during BTF 25-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron goes through a clear water rinse system treatment upon landing at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after completing a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission Jan. 31, 2025. The United States supports the vision of the Indo-Pacific as a free and open region composed of nations that adhere to the international rules-based order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)

    PACAF
    B-1B Lancer
    Birdbath
    AFGSC
    INDOPACOM
    BTF 25-1

