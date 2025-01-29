Joint Forces collaborate in heavy-lift operation

Photo By Senior Airman Matt Porter | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Group secure a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Matt Porter | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Group secure a Stryker heavy vehicle to a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 772 at Fort Indiantown Gap, P.A., Jan. 22, 2025. The 621st CRG was requested on behalf of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard to help lift and relocate nine Stryker armored vehicles to the Fort Indiantown Gap training range. The lift was assisted by a team of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Group who secured and released each Stryker to the helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. — A joint effort among the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, the Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 772, and the U.S. Air Force’s 621st Contingency Response Group, resulted in a successful heavy-lift operation at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Jan. 22, 2025. The mission, which involved transporting Stryker vehicle hulls weighing up to 24,800 pounds, highlighted the importance of joint operations while leveraging military training capabilities.



The Stryker is a highly deployable-wheeled armored vehicle that combines firepower, battlefield mobility, survivability and versatility, with reduced logistics requirements.



The operation was initiated when the PAANG Training Center procured Stryker hulls through the Defense Reutilization and Marketing Office. The hulls were intended to enhance the training infrastructure for U.S. Army and U.S. Marine field artillery units, but their movement presented a logistical challenge. The Army’s organic CH-47 Chinook helicopters were unable to lift the heavy vehicles, prompting outreach to HMH 772, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.



“We were responsible for weighing the hulls, clearing the emplacement area of unexploded ordnance and procuring the sling sets for the lift,” said U.S. Army Capt. Michael Shea, PAANG range management authority. “This type of joint operation allows us to leverage each other’s strengths and improve overall mission effectiveness.”



The Stryker lift fulfilled dual objectives: training interoperability between services and improving the training range’s capabilities. The hulls will serve as targets for Army and Marine artillery units training at Fort Indiantown Gap, with future plans to incorporate unmanned aerial systems for spotting and observing targets within the impact area.



In preparation for the operation, a site survey was conducted by certified personnel to ensure the landing zone was clear of obstructions and that safety protocols were met. A total of 15 vehicles required transport, though weight restrictions limited the operation to eight vehicles under 25,000 pounds.



“This wasn’t just about moving equipment,” Shea said. “It was about ensuring the safety and efficiency of everyone involved while building a more robust training environment.”



The 621st CRG supported the mission, aligning the operation under the group’s umbrella. The collaboration also involved a Marine sling-load team from New River, North Carolina, though the local Army National Guard team primarily handled attaching the loads to the aircraft.



While not formally trained as a helicopter support team, the Army team’s familiarity with sling-load operations and its strong working relationship with HMH 772 ensured the mission’s success.



“HMH 772 routinely executes external lift operations with the 621st CRG,” said Maj. Michaela Amore, HMH 772 helicopter pilot. “Typically, we lift training loads to increase proficiency; however, we are always looking to lift real-world equipment as well and are in the process of setting up a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle lift in the coming months.”



The heavy-lift operation underscores the Marine Corps Reserve's role in supporting active duty forces. HMH 772, with its CH-53E Super Stallion—the only military helicopter capable of lifting such loads—regularly participates in joint operations and training exercises, such as Exercise Jaded Thunder, to strengthen interoperability.



“Thanks to our ongoing collaboration with HMH 772, we’re able to support their operations effectively,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Von Denes, 621st CRG self-assessment program manager. “This mission highlights the importance of maintaining strong relationships across branches. We had the working relationship, so as a result we were able to jump right in to get this lift off the ground.”



Additionally, U.S. Army Support Activity Fort Dix has been instrumental in supporting the operational growth of Fort Indiantown Gap’s training range. Through infrastructure enhancements and operational planning, the partnership aims to create a state-of-the-art training environment for joint and coalition forces.



“This was a true team effort, from weighing and prepping the vehicles to coordinating risk assessments across branches,” Shea added. “The outcome is a more capable training range and improved readiness for all involved.”