Joint Forces collaborate in heavy-lift

A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 772 lifts off at Fort Indiantown Gap, P.A., Jan. 22, 2025. The helicopter was requested on behalf of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard to lift and relocate nine Stryker armored vehicles to the Fort Indiantown Gap training range. The lift was assisted by a team of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Group who secured and released each Stryker to the helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter)