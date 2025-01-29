Joint Forces collaborate in heavy-lift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpls. Ryan Ewing and Juan Estrada, Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 772 helicopter crew chiefs, perform a maintenance check on a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter for takeoff at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 22, 2025. The helicopter was requested on behalf of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard to lift and relocate nine Stryker armored vehicles to the Fort Indiantown Gap training range. The lift was assisted by a team of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Group who secured and released each Stryker to the helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter)