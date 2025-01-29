Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Forces collaborate in heavy-lift [Image 4 of 18]

    Joint Forces collaborate in heavy-lift

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpls. Ryan Ewing and Juan Estrada, Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 772 helicopter crew chiefs, perform a maintenance check on a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter before takeoff at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 22, 2025. The helicopter was requested on behalf of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard to lift and relocate nine Stryker armored vehicles to the Fort Indiantown Gap training range. The lift was assisted by a team of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Group who secured and released each Stryker to the helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 10:45
    Joint Forces collaborate in heavy-lift operation

