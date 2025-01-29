Joint Forces collaborate in heavy-lift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Group arrive at Fort Indiantown Gap, P.A., Jan. 22, 2025. The 621st CRG was requested on behalf of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard to help lift and relocate nine Stryker armored vehicles to the Fort Indiantown Gap training range. The lift was assisted by a team of Airmen assigned to the 621st CRG who secured and released each Stryker to the helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter)