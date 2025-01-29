Joint Forces collaborate in heavy-lift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Juan Estrada, Marine HMH Squadron 772 helicopter crew chief, surveys a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter prior to takeoff at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 22, 2025. The helicopter was requested on behalf of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard to lift and relocate nine Stryker armored vehicles to the Fort Indiantown Gap training range. The lift was assisted by a team of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Group who secured and released each Stryker to the helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter)