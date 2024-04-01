Australian Army Capt. Rhys Davies, an AH-1Z Viper pilot assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Sydney, listens to a flight brief aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean April 2, 2024. Davies is part of the Personnel Exchange Program, where foreign military members embed with counterpart units to share best practices, and transitioned to flying AH-1Z Vipers in January 2022. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by using directed blurring.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 00:26 Photo ID: 8322500 VIRIN: 240402-M-AS577-1203 Resolution: 6244x4165 Size: 2.99 MB Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Australian Pilot Flies with the 15th MEU [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.