New O'Malley Dining Facility grand opening

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The much anticipated state-of-the-art O’Malley Dining Facility (DFAC) has officially opened its doors. The newly renovated building is not just a dining hall, but a significant enhancement to the quality of life for the men and women of the Wolf Pack.



“Today, we celebrate not just a building, but the teamwork and perseverance that went into opening the doors to the new O’Malley [Dining Facility], strengthening our ability to deliver the Wolf Pack Mission,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Jamila Edgerson, 8th Force Support Squadron commander. “Making access to fresh, nutritious meals is critical for maintaining focus, energy and operational efficiency…and the 8th FSS and the new O’Malley Dining Facility team are committed to ensuring that.”



Located across from its old building, the O’Malley DFAC offers a spacious, comfortable environment with several updated features. New furniture, an open layout and mounted televisions help create a more relaxed and engaging atmosphere during downtimes.



“We can seat 800 people at O’Malley’s,” said Airman 1st Class Savannah Bailey, 8th FSS food service apprentice. “We have new chairs, tables, booths and a separate dining room.”



New cookware, a walk-in freezer and coolers, and more food stations will allow for more diverse meal options. Along with the main entree station, there is a snack and deli line, salad and specialty bars, and a small bakery.



The facility is also designed to accommodate various work schedules, exercises and follow-on forces, offering flexible hours to ensure that personnel can access a meal before or after their shifts. On top of the regular service hours, the DFAC will now have 24-hr access for grab-n-go meals.



“Weekday serving hours are 5:00-8:30 am for breakfast, 11am - 1:30 pm for lunch, 5-7:30 pm for dinner and 11 pm - 1 am for the midnight meal,” said Tech Sgt. Doddy Burhannudin, 8th FSS dining facility manager. “Weekend and holiday hours are 7 am to 1 pm for brunch, 5-7:30 pm for dinner and 11 pm to 1 am for the midnight meal.”



The new dining facility is a welcome upgrade that underscores the importance of ensuring service members have access to high-quality, nutritious food and a space to unwind and connect with their peers.

