New O'Malley Dining Facility grand opening

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Ross, Seventh Air Force command chief, serves food to members assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing, during a holiday meal, at the O’Malley Dining Facility on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 25, 2024. The meal is the first one following the opening of the new $21.5 million DFAC aimed at providing increased capabilities to the members of the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Charles)