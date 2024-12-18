Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New O'Malley Dining Facility grand opening [Image 5 of 7]

    New O'Malley Dining Facility grand opening

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.25.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Charles 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Ross, Seventh Air Force command chief, serves food to members assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing, during a holiday meal, at the O’Malley Dining Facility on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 25, 2024. The meal is the first one following the opening of the new $21.5 million DFAC aimed at providing increased capabilities to the members of the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Charles)

