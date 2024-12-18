New O'Malley Dining Facility grand opening

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military members assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing enjoy a holiday meal during the new O’Malley Dining Facility’s opening at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 25, 2024. The DFAC plans to serve more than 2,400 people daily through the increased capabilities of the $21.5 million joint project facilitated by the 8th FW, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the ROK partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Charles)