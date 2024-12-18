New O'Malley Dining Facility grand opening

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Chrestensen, 8th Fighter Wing command chief, and Col. Jason Monaco, 8th FW deputy commander, serve meat at the carving station during Kunsan’s holiday meal, at the O’Malley Dining Facility at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 25, 2024. The 8th FW leadership served holiday meals to demonstrate gratitude and leadership while fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie among Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Charles)