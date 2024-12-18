Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New O'Malley Dining Facility grand opening [Image 2 of 7]

    New O'Malley Dining Facility grand opening

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.25.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Charles 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Casey Crabill, 8th Maintenance Group commander, serves a holiday meal to a Wolf Pack member during the new O’Malley Dining Facility’s opening at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 25, 2024. The new $21.5 million DFAC hosts expanded space and revamped accommodations, including serving food lines, enhanced dining areas and expanded storage to support the 8th Fighter Wing and visiting exercise personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Charles)

    This work, New O'Malley Dining Facility grand opening [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Michael Charles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    8th FSS
    8th MSG
    good eats

