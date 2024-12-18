U.S. Air Force Colonel Casey Crabill, 8th Maintenance Group commander, serves a holiday meal to a Wolf Pack member during the new O’Malley Dining Facility’s opening at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 25, 2024. The new $21.5 million DFAC hosts expanded space and revamped accommodations, including serving food lines, enhanced dining areas and expanded storage to support the 8th Fighter Wing and visiting exercise personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Charles)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2024 20:40
|Photo ID:
|8815754
|VIRIN:
|241225-F-UJ108-1102
|Resolution:
|4833x3307
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
New O'Malley Dining Facility grand opening
