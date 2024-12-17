Multinational aircrews showcase interoperability during OCD 24 interfly

Allied aircrews from five nations took to the skies together as U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self Defense Force, Republic of Korea Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, and Royal Australian Air Force aircrews executed a multinational “interfly” mission to culminate Operation Christmas Drop 2024, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.



In a display of aerial precision and international cooperation, each allied nation flew in formation across the Pacific while conducting a series of coordinated airdrops using practice bundles.



Capt. Sam Vincent, OCD 24 assistant director of operations from the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, said the coordinated flight highlighted the operational readiness and mutual trust built through years of joint training and mission execution.



“The Indo-Pacific theater is vast, and we rely on our partners to operate here effectively,” he said. “This mission offered a low-threat environment where we could work closely with our allies, learn from each other, and build interoperability through real-world missions.”



Maj. Jon Balfe, commander of the OCD 24 Canadian Detachment from the 436th Tactical Transport Squadron based at 8 Wing Trenton in Trenton, Ontario, said that established relationships between each nation made the interfly possible. However, flying together during OCD enabled greater mutual understanding.



“(Interfly missions) allow us to plan together, spot differences in procedures, and adjust accordingly. Many of our procedures are similar, but it’s often in the small details where missions succeed or fail,” he said. “Discussing those details, troubleshooting together, and being in the same room to work through differences are invaluable.”



Balfe noted that, while the humanitarian mission of OCD delivers a heartwarming impact, it also provides critical operational experience to prepare aircrews for real-world contingencies.



“Building relationships is critical, especially considering the strategic focus on this part of the world,” he said. “You can’t wait until a crisis happens to figure out how to work together. Flying, planning, and learning from each other now ensures we’re ready when it matters.”



Vincent added that, while differing languages between aircrews needed navigation, aircrews were able plan, operate, and learn together thanks to a common skillset.



“We share a common language of aviation, even with some language barriers. During planning meetings, we learned how different nations approach tactical challenges and how we could apply those lessons to improve how we operate,” he said. “On the other hand, it demonstrates that we can coordinate large-scale, multinational airlift operations safely and effectively. It’s a thing not many can do.”

