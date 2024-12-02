A formation of C-130J Super Hercules and C-130H Hercules aircraft fly together over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 14, 2024, to culminate Operation Christmas Drop 2024. OCD is an annual tradition with a long history of providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2024 06:00
|Photo ID:
|8801282
|VIRIN:
|241214-F-GS842-1715
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Multinational aircrews showcase interoperability during OCD 24 interfly [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.