    Multinational aircrews showcase interoperability during OCD 24 interfly [Image 11 of 12]

    Multinational aircrews showcase interoperability during OCD 24 interfly

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A formation of C-130J Super Hercules and C-130H Hercules aircraft fly together over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 14, 2024, to culminate Operation Christmas Drop 2024. OCD is an annual tradition with a long history of providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

    This work, Multinational aircrews showcase interoperability during OCD 24 interfly [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    HADR
    C-130
    INDOPACOM
    OperationChristmasDrop
    OCD24

