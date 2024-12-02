Multinational aircrews showcase interoperability during OCD 24 interfly

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A formation of C-130J Super Hercules and C-130H Hercules aircraft fly together over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 14, 2024, to culminate Operation Christmas Drop 2024. OCD is an annual tradition with a long history of providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)