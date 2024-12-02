Multinational aircrews showcase interoperability during OCD 24 interfly

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A formation of C-130J Super Hercules and C-130H Hercules aircraft fly together over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 14, 2024, to culminate Operation Christmas Drop 2024. OCD delivers supplies and gifts to more than 58 remote islands across the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau, benefiting over 42,000 islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)