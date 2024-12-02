Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational Aircrews Showcase Interoperability During OCD 24 Interfly [Image 18 of 18]

    Multinational Aircrews Showcase Interoperability During OCD 24 Interfly

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A multinational formation of C-130J Super Hercules and C-130H Hercules aircraft from the U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self Defense Force, Republic of Korea Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, and Royal Australian Air Force take off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 14, 2024, in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2024. The multinational operation, led by the 374th Airlift Wing from Yokota Air Base, Japan, improves interoperability and communication for future real-world humanitarian assistance and disaster relief requirements. The tradition underscores the commitment to regional security and humanitarian cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    This work, Multinational Aircrews Showcase Interoperability During OCD 24 Interfly [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

