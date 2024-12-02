Multinational Aircrews Showcase Interoperability During OCD 24 Interfly

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A multinational formation of C-130J Super Hercules and C-130H Hercules aircraft from the U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self Defense Force, Republic of Korea Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, and Royal Australian Air Force take off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 14, 2024, in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2024. The multinational operation, led by the 374th Airlift Wing from Yokota Air Base, Japan, improves interoperability and communication for future real-world humanitarian assistance and disaster relief requirements. The tradition underscores the commitment to regional security and humanitarian cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)