Multinational aircrews showcase interoperability during OCD 24 interfly

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A formation of C-130J Super Hercules and C-130H Hercules aircraft fly together over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 14, 2024, to culminate Operation Christmas Drop 2024. Countries participating in OCD 24 aerial operations included the United States, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Canada. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)