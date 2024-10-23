WOTS - Navigating Leadership Dynamics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Lawrence, Warrant Officer Training School instructor, instructs WOTS Class 25-01 at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 23, 2024. Lawrence taught the class on navigating leadership experience as part of the 40-day WOTS training program intended to develop technical advisors for command leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)