JPMRC Exercise Concludes with Massive Airlift Operations, Furthers Indo-Pacific Readiness

Photo By Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy | U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade, 11th Airborne Division load onto a...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy | U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade, 11th Airborne Division load onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Oct. 14, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — As one of Hawaii’s largest exercises, the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) brought together a diverse coalition of U.S. and multinational forces from Oct. 5-18, 2024, showcasing the scale and commitment necessary for Indo-Pacific readiness.



With thousands of Airmen, Soldiers, and partner nation forces working side by side, the exercise underscored the U.S. military's enduring dedication to regional stability and bolstered the collective readiness of allied forces in the Indo-Pacific.



"As an Air Force, our success in an era of Great Power Competition is measured by our jointness, our ability to interoperate with our allies and partners, and the ease of fusing total force and multi-major command combat airpower - this exercise did just that." said Col. Patrick McClintock, 62nd Operations Group commander.



"This exercise has been a remarkable success from a Guard perspective,” added Col. Regina Komine, 154th Wing deputy commander. “The Total Force Integration was so seamless that Active Duty and Guard personnel were indistinguishable, exemplifying exactly how it should be. As we prepare for future engagements, it's crucial that we maintain this integration across active duty, other services, and our coalition partners to effectively exercise as we would fight."



The exercise incorporated a wide range of scenarios to test capabilities in jungle, archipelagic, and mountainous terrain. Over 2.6 million pounds of cargo and nearly 3,000 troops were airlifted or airdropped during the duration of the two- week exercise, demonstrating the logistical prowess and combined operational strength of the participating forces. The high level of coordination required for these exercises speaks to the strength of the Total Force Integration (TFI) model, with active duty Airmen working seamlessly with Guardsmen and Reservists, and the ability to project combat-credible forces across the region.



“The Arctic Aloha Airdrop, supporting the 11th Airborne, comprised of 11 C-17 Globemaster III’s and personnel from more than five Guard, Reserve, and Active Duty Wings, inserted 493 airborne forces into the Big Island of Hawaii to kick off JPMRC and demonstrate the sheer magnitude and speed of mobility air force capacity at the onset of any crisis in the Indo-Pacific," said McClintock.



Tech. Sgt. Joshua Moracco, the lead loadmaster planner, added details about the operational execution, highlighting the integration of 12 C-17 aircraft from multiple bases, including one from the Royal Australian Air Force.



"This week, all crews were mixed to really get after that total force concept. We are conducting air-land operations and airdrop operations with the 25th Infantry Division and the 11th Airborne," Moracco said. "Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam served as our cargo and maintenance hub, facilitating the complex logistics that this large-scale operation demands."



The twelve C-17s and one KC-135 Stratotanker operated from six separate locations across Hawaii demonstrating their ability to achieve Joint objectives with distributed and resilient operations. Additionally, the 621st Contingency Response Wing provided logistical support at Wheeler Army Airfield, facilitating the rapid infiltration of the 25th ID from Oahu to Bradshaw Army Airfield on the Big Island.



Further adding to the exercise's scope, six C-17s in cooperation with Special Operations Forces performed a simulated airfield seizure in Palau followed by immediate employment of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) mission showcasing rapid deployment and redeployment capabilities, essential for maintaining momentum in combat scenarios.



Finally, 11th Airborne troops housed and sustained themselves in a contingency environment at Hickam Field to prepare for return to Alaska. Twelve C-17s launched from Oahu in the largest Joint Forcible Entry Operation to originate from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, completing the two-part Artic Aloha Airdrop with 1,269 jumpers onto an objective area at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.



Col. Garrett Fisher, 15th Wing Commander, emphasized the importance of integrating with joint and international partners during JPMRC and exercises like it.



“This exercise has allowed us to continue building relationships with our international partners, work together with our joint services and really test our Airmen in ways we haven’t done before,” said Fisher. “When we get the chance to fully integrate with our partners and project airpower in the Indo-Pacific, we get to demonstrate our capabilities in the theater and ready our Airmen for whatever may lay ahead.”



As the Indo-Pacific continues to be the priority theater for U.S. Department of Defense operations, the JPMRC will remain central to building and maintaining readiness in the region. The successful execution of JPMRC 25-01 sets the stage for future iterations that will continue to expand multinational participation and incorporate new strategic elements, ensuring that the U.S. and its partners remain ready to respond to any threat.



“JPMRC showcased the lethality of the Joint Force and ability to project power anytime and anywhere,” said Lt. Col. Reinier Villanueva, chief of staff of the JPMRC Air Expeditionary Wing. “The Total Force with our Coalition Partners achieving this level of execution is nothing short of extraordinary and our Airmen make it look easy.”



With every iteration, JPMRC not only enhances the combat-readiness of participating units but also serves as a testament to the strength of the U.S. commitment to its allies and partners. Through continued innovation and partnership, the center solidifies its role as a critical pillar of the regional security architecture, reinforcing peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.